Update On Jordynne Grace's WWE Royal Rumble Status, NXT Star Possibly In Rumble Match

Former TNA Knockouts Champion and reported new WWE signee Jordynne Grace is planned for her second Royal Rumble appearance, despite what the star claimed on social media. Backing up recent reporting from PWInsider, Fightful confirmed Friday that Grace is planned for the match. PWInsider also followed up with a new report in their Elite section, saying Grace was spotted Friday morning in the Indianapolis airport and is "one million percent" in the city for the Royal Rumble.

On Wednesday, Grace took to X (formerly Twitter) and said she would "100% be hosting" her mom's 50th birthday party this weekend. She even included her flight information from Atlanta, Georgia to Austin, Texas. It's not uncommon for wrestlers to announce they won't be in the Rumble match before hand, however, with a recent example being WWE Hall of Famer Edge denying he would be in the 2020 match before showing up in one of the most celebrated returns of WWE history. Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble last year as TNA Knockouts Champion; she didn't score any eliminations, but was in the match for over 19 minutes.

Fightful Select also report they have heard "WWE NXT's" Stephanie Vaquer has been discussed for the match. The former CMLL star and NJPW champion joined WWE in the summer of 2024 and is set to challenge NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day on February 15.