TNA's Jordynne Grace Says She Won't Be At WWE Royal Rumble, Report Says Otherwise

After being heavily featured on "WWE NXT" last year and finishing her run with TNA earlier this month, Jordynne Grace has continued to be reported as one of the surprise participants in this years women's Royal Rumble. Despite recent indications that Grace is gearing up for her second appearance in the match, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion has denied rumors that she will be in Indianapolis this weekend for the event. Grace took to social media yesterday to share that she will actually be heading to Austin, Texas tomorrow. "I'm 100% hosting my mom's 50th birthday party this weekend. Love y'all though." Despite that post, PWInsider Elite stands by its reporting.

Earlier this week, reports confirmed that Grace had officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE. It was also suggested that Grace was offered a contract by the company weeks before her final match in TNA against Tessa Blanchard at the Genesis pay-per-view on January 19. It was also noted that WWE did not want Grace to hit the free agent market, and made her an offer as soon as possible.

This is not the first time a wrestler has announced beforehand that they will not be appearing in the Royal Rumble, despite reports. WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, also known as Cope in AEW, responded to speculation that he would be featured in the 2020 Royal Rumble, claiming on social media that he had no intentions of competing in the match. One month later, Edge did appear during the Rumble, which has now become one of the most famous WWE returns of all time. It remains to be seen if Grace will actually be celebrating her mom's 50th birthday on Saturday, or if she will looking to punch her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble.