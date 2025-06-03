Seth Rollins Faction Destroys Jey Uso After Chad Gable Wins MITB Qualifier On WWE Raw

Chad Gable might not have been able to get the job done in his qualifying match, but El Grande Americano is headed to Money in the Bank to join Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, and Andrade to compete in the ladder match. Gable's alter Luchador ego has World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed to thank, as the heels got involved to stop CM Punk from advancing to the premium live event on "WWE Raw" and the babyfaces came to Punk's aid.

Americano took on AJ Styles and Punk in the qualifier, and his opponents immediately went after him when the bell rang to attempt to take him out. Punk also attempted to remove his mask. Americano got Punk into an ankle lock, though Punk quickly escaped, and Americano rolled right into a Styles Clash. Americano missed a moonsault and was hit was a GTS from Punk, but Punk was pulled out of the ring by Breakker, starting the brawl on the outside.

Styles took out everyone outside of the ring and when he attempted a Phenomenal Forearm to get back in the match, Americano caught him with a headbutt for the victory. Gable will compete twice on Saturday, as he'll take on El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide earlier in the day before competing as Americano in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following the match, Seth Rollins came out to help the heels continue to beat down Punk, Uso, and Zayn. Rollins delivered stomps to Punk and Zayn and Uso took two Tsunamis from Reed.