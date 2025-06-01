El Hijo Del Vikingo Wins AAA Mega Championship Ahead Of WWE Worlds Collide

Ahead of the AAA Mega Championship match between Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) and El Hijo Del Vikingo, the former attacked the latter's father, King Vikingo, on a morning talk show. This left King Vikingo with a torn shirt and a seeming desire for revenge. Fortunately for his son, that desire has now led to a major title win.

At AAA's Alianzas event in Mexico City, Del Rio defended the Mega Championship in the main event. In the closing moments, Del Vikingo looked to hit Del Rio with a guitar, only to miss and be on the receiving end of a low blow. With Del Vikingo reeling from the impact, Del Rio then sent him crashing through a table and stood atop the second rope to gloat. When Del Rio eventually turned around, however, King Vikingo struck him with the guitar, allowing for Del Vikingo to recover and land a 630 splash for the winning pinfall.

Del Vikingo's Mega Championship victory is far from a surprise as WWE seemed to spoil the result of the May 31 title match by previously promoting his upcoming Worlds Collide match against Chad Gable as one for the AAA Mega Championship. Furthermore, WWE's commentary team also noted that the respective title would be on the line. Through WWE's acquisition of AAA, Del Vikingo and Gable recently crossed paths on "WWE Raw," with Gable delivering a cheap shot while the AAA sat at ringside. In return, Del Vikingo nailed him with a kick, which ultimately cost Gable his Money in the Bank qualifying match.

With his win in AAA, Del Vikingo begins his second reign as Mega Champion. Meanwhile, Del Rio's own second reign comes to an end at 287 days. WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will take place on June 7 in Inglewood, California.