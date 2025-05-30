Alberto Del Rio Attacks Vikingo's Father On Talk Show Ahead Of AAA Title Match

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, who currently wrestles under the name Alberto El Patron, is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship on May 31 against El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA's "Alinazas" TV taping, with Del Rio hoping to make his ninth successful defense of his title. To promote the event, the champion appeared on the "Venga la Alegria" morning show in Mexico to promote the upcoming match when he was involved in a physical altercation that has taken social media by storm.

Towards the end of the interview, King Vikingo, the father of El Hijo Del Vikingo, appeared on set to confront Del Rio, who then proceeded to viciously attack the father of his upcoming challenger, ripping the shirt from his back before storming off set after multiple crew members tried to separate the two. King Vikingo's wife was also present for the attack as she ordered Del Rio, who had also turned his attention to the crew members that tried to restrain him, pleaded for him to stop attacking her husband.

This has since been confirmed to be a worked angle to give Del Rio and Vikingo's match more heat heading into Saturday night which, given the speed that clip circulated around social media, seems to have worked.

However, the result of the match may have already been spoiled, at least to anyone who was watching the May 26 episode of "WWE Raw." During the show, it was confirmed that Vikingo would be facing Chad Gable at the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event on June 7, but the match graphic stated that the match would be for the AAA Mega Championship, despite Vikingo's match with Del Rio not yet taking place. This was edited out of broadcasts that aired on Netflix in Mexico, but the graphic spread online very quickly during the live episode of "Raw."