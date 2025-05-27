Dave Meltzer Explains Implications Of AAA Plans For Alberto Del Rio, WWE Relationship

Last night on "WWE Raw," WWE announced that El Hijo del Vikingo World's Collide match against Chad Gable would see Vikingo defend the AAA Mega Championship. The only problem is Vikingo isn't the AAA Mega Champion. That honor belongs to former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, though he's set to defend the title against Vikingo this weekend. As a result, many believe the announcement spoiled that Vikingo would be defeating Del Rio to win the title.

While that was the story for most, it wasn't the story for Dave Meltzer. On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer instead discussed the implications of how Vikingo's likely title win this weekend was the first sign of WWE becoming active in AAA's brain trust since purchasing AAA. He pointed to the fact that Del Rio and Vikingo had already feuded, with Del Rio defeating him, and plans for Del Rio vs. Latin Lover or a proxy at TripleMania later this year as further proof.

"They had moved away from it [Vikingo vs. Del Rio]," Meltzer said. "And then suddenly, on this show, on the 31st, they announce that match. So it was kind of like...they're probably just trying to get this belt off Alberto, because of the WWE purchase.

"So the key is the original thing for Mexico was that they were going to interrupt any of the planned storylines, which lasted a few weeks, because obviously they are interrupting this planned storyline, because they do not want Alberto as champion. They want Vikingo as champion, because he's the one that they're featuring. So, you know...it basically says, like, as far as who's really in charge, even though they haven't bought it yet, they are in charge of the booking, as far as at least the World Championship, and maybe the other titles."

