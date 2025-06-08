Dominik Mysterio Defeats AAA's Octagon Jr., Retains WWE IC Title In Late MITB Addition

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship for the third time in a fairly impromptu bout against AAA's Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank.

Mysterio was in attendance for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, taking place just hours before the MITB event, and had a verbal exchange with Octagon after his trios win alongside Mr. Iguana and Aero Star over LWO's Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Lince Dorado. After he and Octagon came to blows and had to be separated by officials, Mysterio challenged the luchador to an Intercontinental title bout later on.

The match itself saw Octagon starting out strong, delivering a Tornillo out of the corner and following up with an Asai moonsault to Mysterio on the outside. The champion regained control by tying the luchador's mask to the bottom rope, stomping at his midsection and following up with forearm strikes. He delivered the Three Amigos and followed up with a Michinoku Driver, before setting up for the 619. Octagon avoided that move and delivered a Tornillo over the top rope, but found himself dropped back on the ropes for the eventual 619; Mysterio followed that up with the Frog Splash to secure the winning pinfall.