Octagon Jr. To Face Dominik Mysterio For IC Title At WWE MITB After Worlds Collide Win

Worlds Collide kicked off with a thrilling opener with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado competing against AAA's Octagón Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana. However, the post-match angle shockingly led to a championship bout being added to tonight's Money In The Bank card.

Following the match, Dominik Mysterio, who was sat in the front row with Liv Morgan, insulted Octagón Jr. because of his love for Rey Mysterio. This resulted in Octagón Jr. pulling "Dirty Dom" over the barricade to unleash an attack on him at ringside. Mysterio and Octagón Jr. would begin brawling inside the squared circle, but once both men were eventually separated, Mysterio challenged Octagón Jr. to a match tonight, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Before Mysterio and Octagón Jr. exchanged blows, the Six-Man Tag Team Match did not disappoint, with all competitors putting their high-flying ability on display. Mr. Iguana specifically received a strong response from the audience in attendance, who were excited to see "La Yesca," Iguana's hand puppet. That said, after becoming frustrated with "La Yesca's" involvement in the match, Dorado started attacking the puppet, performing both an elbow drop and a Spanish fly on it. However, Dorado would later receive his comeuppance at the hands of Octagón Jr.

After several dives to the outside, Dorado was left alone with Octagón Jr. in the ring, leading the AAA star to perform a Moonsault Fallaway Slam off the top rope and hook the leg for the win. Although Octagón Jr. was impressive in his victory alongside Aero Star and Mr. Iguana, it remains to be seen if he could replicate his success later today when he pulls double duty against Mysterio.