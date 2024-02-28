AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/28: Sting's Final Dynamite, BCC Face FTR & Eddie Kingston

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 28, 2024!

Tonight will be all about the build to this Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV, which will also be Sting's final night as an active professional wrestler. To build up his tag team encounter against The Young Bucks he and Darby Allin will be appearing on the show in what is being billed as Sting's final appearance on the show.

This weekend will also see Samoa Joe defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and Adam Page, however, there is concern about the latter heading into that match due to a potential injury he suffered last week. Tonight, "Hangman" is set to address his status for that match.

The Blackpool Combat Club are also going to be in action as Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli all get the chance to face their opponents for this weekend in the form of FTR and Eddie Kingston with each trio looking to build momentum for Revolution.

Chris Jericho is also going to be back in action following a break from television, and he will be bringing back his "Lionheart" gimmick to go along with that. He's set to go one-on-one with CMLL's Atlantis Jr, who will have his father, who was Jericho's tag team partner 30 years ago, in his corner.

Skye Blue will also be colliding with Kris Statlander in a rubber match, with the two women aiming to climb themselves up the ranking system. While just days before he puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy will once again defend his title, this time against Nick Wayne.

Finally, Will Ospreay will be making his first appearance as an official AEW roster member tonight as he prepares to take on Konosuke Takeshita this Sunday.

