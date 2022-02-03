As you can see below, Wheeler Yuta of Best Friends was announced as the replacement competitor for Moxley’s match tonight. The two kicked off tonight’s episode, with Orange Cassidy and new AEW star Danhuasen accompanying Wheeler to the ring. The back-and-forth match ended with Mox hitting his Death Rider DDT for the 1-2-3 on Yuta.

When the match wrapped up, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring and asked the audience if they wanted to see him and Mox fight one another. Bryan says that he used to want to fight Mox but now, he’s come back to pro wrestling a new Jon Moxley. Bryan praised his run with the AEW Title and says that no matter what anyone else says, Jon was the best AEW Champion.

Bryan actually brought up the idea of creating an alliance together and ripped each one of the current male title-holders in AEW. He says that together, Mox and Danielson could run AEW and have whatever they wanted: Tag Champions, AEW World Champion, and even snag up young, rising talent to mentor.

He suggests they create a stable that can run AEW with talents like Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Lee Moriarty. And even if fans don’t like him as a character, they like his idea to join forces. Bryan Danielson pushes one more time and tells him to think about the legacy he wants to create, extending his hand. As Mox hesitates, he tells him to think about it and leaves the ring.

The story between Mox and Danielson, at least in AEW, began when the two crossed paths on AEW Rampage a few weeks back. This is their first time exchanging words on AEW TV, and though it hasn’t brewed into a rivalry quite yet, it will be interesting to see where the relationship goes from here.

You can see the posts below:

It is our professional obligation to tweet this moment #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/A67r4JDfii — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 3, 2022

Under the tutelage of Best Friends, @WheelerYuta is a rising young star in #AEW. Tonight he has a shot to prove himself in a rematch vs. his toughest opponent yet! With @orangecassidy + @DanhausenAD in his corner, @WheelerYuta vs. @JonMoxley TONIGHT live on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/poVKZYVhyw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]