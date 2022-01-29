Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded earlier this week at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested).

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show, including two championship matches.

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Private Party

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart

Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

FTR vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM ET.

As always, we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below and share the link to this page on social media.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]