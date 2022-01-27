The Championship Friday Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped tonight at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, right after the Beach Break Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping, to air on Friday night at 10pm ET:

* Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens. Bryan Danielson was shown watching the match at one point

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. Arn Anderson had words with Tully Blanchard at ringside, then laid him out with a punch

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Julia Hart

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express retained over Private Party in the main event. Mark Henry interviewed both teams before the match via split-screen, Christian was with Jurassic Express and Matt Hardy was with Private Party

