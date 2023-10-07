AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/6 - Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Statlander & Shida Vs. Rose & Shafir

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 6, 2023, coming to you from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California!

Eddie Kingston will take a seat at the announce desk to watch on as his next challenger for the Ring of Honor World Championship is determined when Komander, Lince Dorado, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Johnny TV collide in a Four-Way Number One Contenders bout. Kingston became the titleholder during "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam, dethroning Claudio Castagnoli in a Winner Take All match whilst also putting his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line.

A huge tag team match is set for tonight, as TBS Champion Kris Statlander joins forces with Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Although Rose and Shafir are more established as a tag team, Shida and Statlander are no strangers to one another as they have both stood across the ring from one another and competed alongside one another on a number of occasions.

Additionally, The Hardys and Best Friends will be teaming up to face Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia in eight man tag team action.