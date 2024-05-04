AEW Star Wins GCW Title, Immediately Loses It Back Thanks To Scheming GM Matt Cardona

GCW returned to Tampa, Florida on May 3 for their "Rather You Than Me" event, which saw the crowning of a new GCW World Champion ... for about two and a half minutes. AEW star Danhausen headlined the event by challenging Blake Christian for the GCW World Championship, which ended in the "Very Nice, Very Evil" wrestler picking up the victory and becoming the new champion, ending Christian's reign at 334 days. However, the show continued, as Matt Cardona came to the ring with a microphone. Cardona announced earlier in the night that he was going to be the GCW General Manager while he is unable to compete due to a torn pectoral muscle, and wasted no time in getting to work. After already booking GCW mainstay Jimmy Lloyd against AEW and STARDOM star Megan Bayne, Cardona interrupted Danhausen's celebrations to restart the match, as he used Christian's Gucci bag to get the win.

Danhausen was the GCW champion for 2 minutes and 28 seconds. #GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/w6MrcFOI31 — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024

Upon the restart, Christian immediately struck Danhausen with the very same bag while the referee had his back turned and won his championship back. Danhausen took to X (formerly Twitter) to post "Suffer to return harder" in response to the controversial finish, meaning that he will now have his sights firmly set on the GCW World Championship.

Suffer to return harder https://t.co/bykkC5AsHC — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 4, 2024

Danhausen has been notably absent from both AEW and ROH since the turn of the new year, only featuring once in ROH and not appearing on AEW TV since the Zero Hour pre-show before Worlds End in December 2023. As for Christian, he will be extremely busy later on this month as one of the participants in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in NJPW, which will be his fifth tournament appearance there.

