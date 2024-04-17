The Indie God Matt Cardona Reportedly Injured

After an impressive couple of years on the independent circuit, the "Indie God" Matt Cardona seemed poised to have an even better 2024, between continuing his momentum on the indies, returning to AEW for the first time since 2020 to wrestle his dream match against Adam Copeland, and returning to TNA Wrestling in March. Unfortunately, it appears Cardona will have to wait a bit before he can keep the good times going.

Last evening, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to X to reveal that Cardona had been contacting promoters to tell them he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle, would need surgery, and would be unable to compete at upcoming shows. A few hours later, German promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) revealed they had been among the promotions Cardona had contacted regarding his injury, and they announced he would no longer be wrestling at their Drive of Champions show on June 1.

Several promoters have noted that Matt Cardona has informed them he's suffered a torn pec and will require surgery. Sending our best to @TheMattCardona. Heal up soon pic.twitter.com/zehbsKSvbs — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 17, 2024

Matt Cardona hat uns gestern informiert, dass er wegen eines gerissenen Brustmuskels pausieren muss und daher am 01. Juni nicht bei wXw Drive of Champions anwesend sein wird. Wir bitten um etwas Geduld bis wir das weitere Vorgehen mit allen beteiligten Parteien besprochen haben.... pic.twitter.com/Fb2OyqDesa — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) April 17, 2024

After remaining silent on the matter on Wednesday morning, Cardona himself took to X in the afternoon and confirmed that he had torn his pec muscle during a match on Saturday and that he would be having surgery soon. Remarking that there was no good time to get injured, especially right now, Cardona stated that there was no other choice but to keep moving forward. He also stated that, despite being unable to wrestle, he'd continue to accept bookings for signings and appearances.

I tore my pec in a match on Saturday. I'll be getting surgery. There is no good time to get injured...but this certainly isn't a good time. I have to keep moving forward...there's no other option. I can't wrestle but I'm still available for autograph signings and appearances.... https://t.co/5AmyG3vtP1 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2024

Though he was not scheduled to wrestle at the event, Cardona was set to appear in Steph De Lander's corner at TNA Rebellion this weekend, when De Lander challenged Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. Cardona has yet to clarify whether he will still be in De Lander's corner or not.

