Matt Cardona On Major Bendies, Being The Indie God, Chelsea Green In WWE, Cody Rhodes, And More! - Exclusive

I also have a question about Cody Rhodes, who you seem to have a very interesting relationship with. I've seen him in the past mock you as a kind of a toy collecting dork, but I've also seen him call you one of his best friends. What's the truth here?

I definitely consider Cody one of my best friends. He was in my wedding party. I mean, hell, him and Brandi introduced Chelsea and I. I'm super proud of him right now. The fact that he's going to WrestleMania main events and all eyes on him, I'm very, very happy for him. I'm rooting for him, obviously. Yeah, I mean, what is there left to say about Cody Rhodes? I mean this guy, he took a chance on himself. He left WWE, he found his own path, created his own path, and then decided I need to go back. He helped build AEW, which is great. AEW is great, but he needed to go back to accomplish his dreams and win the big one. I'm rooting for him come WrestleMania.

Well, I'm glad you're rooting for him, but he did almost put you on blast on a podcast in a couple weeks. So I'm going to give you a chance to get ahead of something. He said there's a story he hasn't told yet about you blowing your chance at a meeting.

Matt Cardona:

[Laughs] I saw this going around on the internet. Let's just say it's what I like to call a Cody Lie. There's some truth, but a lot of embellishment. It is what it is. Not going to speak on it, but listen, this is Cody's time to shine. Let him say whatever he wants. Maybe eventually I'll tell my version of it, but you can quote me on saying it's a Cody Lie – maybe a Cody Fib.

Cody Fib, Cody Lie. So guess I can't really ask you about the Nightmare Family merch then, can I?

[Laughs] I will say this, my last AEW show that I was at, he did gift me a Nightmare Family jacket that had Strong Island sewn to the front and I will say that I never wore it. How about that?

Will you ever wear it?

Time will tell. Time will tell. We'll see. I still have it. Maybe one day it'll be worth some money.