Matt Cardona Adds Another Championship To His Collection

Not counting the latest Mattel or Jazwares toy replicas, Matt Cardona built quite a collection of title belts in 2022. At one point, the former WWE Superstar known as Zack Ryder held seven championships simultaneously, including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, IMPACT Digital Media Championship, and the infamous Internet Championship that originated on his influential YouTube series "Z! True Long Island Story." He was forced to relinquish a number of those titles due to injury later in the year, but he's slowly starting to replace the belts he lost. After winning the first Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship last month, the self-professed "Death Match King" has won the World Series Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in Australia.

Cardona was brought to WSW as part of the three-city "Unleash Hell" tour March 10-13 along with stars such as Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, IMPACT Champion Josh Alexander, GCW's Joey Janela and Effy, AEW stars Brian Cage and Bandido, and NJPW's Robbie Eagles. During the promotion's second night in Melbourne, Cardona faced off against reigning champion John Morrison (aka Johny Down Under). While the officials were knocked unconscious, WSW promoter Adrian Manera made the three count and crowned Cardona the new champion. Manera proclaimed "Alwayz Ready" as "finally the champion that World Series Wrestling fans deserve."

Cardona celebrated backstage with Manera and long-time friend and partner Brian Myers by declaring that this win was more important than any of his WWE accolades, including winning the Intercontinental Championship at "Wrestlemania 32. He then continued the celebration back at his hotel room by "counting cash and eating Tim Tams."

Will he still be champion when the tour rolls through Adelaide and Sydney? You can tune in on FITE TV to find out.