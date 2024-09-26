HOOK Retires FTW Title Following Last Successful Defense On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The FTW Championship is no more.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," FTW Champion Hook retained the title in a hard-fought battle against Roderick Strong. Strong shared a moment of respect following, shaking Hook's hand after submitting to the Red Rum hold. After the match, Hook stood up in front of the Queens, NY crowd and declared that the time had come to retire the title. After he did so, Hook hugged his father, AEW Broadcaster -and the belt's originator- Taz in an emotional display.

AEW revived the title in 2020, initially won by Team Taz's Brian Cage. Since then, Hook has gone on to be a three-time champion, feuding with the likes of Jack Perry and Chris Jericho over the title. Hook's recent reign began on August 25, when he defeated Chris Jericho to regain the title in Wembley Stadium, thanks to help from his father. Taz had initially created the belt in the 1990s, while Taz was in ECW. The belt had been most famous for the brutal feud between Taz and Sabu, who had heavily-lauded matches for the vanity title.