Backstage Reason For Danhausen's AEW Absence

It's been almost a year since Danhausen was last seen in on AEW television, with his last appearance coming in a battle royal that took place on the Zero Hour portion of Worlds End 2023. Fightful Select has provided an update on why the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star hasn't been featured, with the outlet reaching out to AEW after Halloween to ask about his whereabouts.

Sources within AEW told Fightful that the company hasn't been in regular contact with Danhausen for over six months, with the only interactions between the two parties being when the 34-year old needed approval to work independent dates. Danhausen was sidelined with an injury for the majority of 2023, but plans regarding his initial return ended up changing, resulting in the performer voicing his frustrations to AEW President Tony Khan.

While there are reportedly no creative plans for him right now, there have been pitches to bring Danhausen back into the fold in 2024, with former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson being one of people who pushed hard for his return. Despite those plans never coming to be, Danhausen is reportedly willing to return to AEW in the future, with his contract running until the summer of 2025.

The report also noted that AEW officials believe that Danhausen doesn't want to work Saturday's for "AEW Collision" events, as he'd rather prioritize independent bookings. However, Danhausen reportedly told AEW that family-related reasons led to his lack of availability for "Collision" shows, with these reasons eventually becoming a reality as the year went on. However, for the privacy of Danhausen and his family, those reasons were not publicly revealed.