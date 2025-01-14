AEW's Danhausen Announces He & His Wife Are Expecting First Child

Danhausen is often very nice, and very evil, but he's soon to be very busy. The AEW and independent star took to Instagram to share an ultrasound of the child he is expecting.

"Surprise," Danhausen wrote. The post received congratulations from the likes of Saraya, Renee Paquette, and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona. Former ROH star Erick Stevens informed Danhausen that he'll be needing plenty of money, but Danhausen instead asked the wrestler-turned-cookie impresario to send cookies instead.

Contracted to AEW, Danhausen has been prioritizing independent appearances as of late, after being on the shelf with a shoulder injury for much of 2023. Danhausen appeared at ROH Final Battle at the end of the year but has still yet to wrestle a match for either AEW or ROH in many months. He last wrestled for AEW at Worlds End 2023 when he lost a Battle Royal for a shot at the TNT Title, and for ROH in February of 2024, in a singles win over Brandon Cutler. Danhausen has strictly been an independent act, wrestling in promotions such as Full Impact Pro, GCW, Freelance Wrestling, and Prestige, to name a few.

Danhausen's contract with AEW expires in 2025, which has become something of a ticking clock between the two sides, as Danhausen continues to be away from AEW programming. There has yet to be a follow up to his Final Battle cameo. Danhausen debuted with the company in January 2022 at Beach Break event, after several years on the independent scene.