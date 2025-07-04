AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/2/2025

The 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite" didn't fare very well in the overall viewership numbers, but posted a gain in the key demographic ratings.

This past week's show, the penultimate one before AEW's All In pay-per-view, fell below the 600,000 mark in the average overall viewership, registering viewership of 584,000, as per "Programming Insider." The number is a 5 percent decline from the previous week's 613,000 viewers, while being 10 percent less than the trailing four-week average of 650,000 viewers. While the viewership fell from the previous week, "Wrestlenomics" reports that the 18-49 key demographic rating grew marginally from 0.15 to 0.16, a 7 percent gain. But that number is slightly less than the 0.18 rating of the trailing four weeks.

"Dynamite" has hovered between 500,000 and 650,000 for most of the year, with the only time that it breached the 700,000 mark being the June 18 edition. This week's show was the fifth-lowest watched show of "Dynamite" in 2025. The July 2, 2025, edition of the show was 8th on cable in the key demographic ratings, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match between USA and Guatemala ranking first on the night with a rating of 0.40 and viewership of 1.2 million.

AEW's Wednesday night show featured an AEW TBS Championship match between holder Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa, while AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada faced compatriot Kota Ibushi in a non-title match in the main event. There were also segments involving Adam Page and Jon Moxley ahead of their AEW World title match at All In, while a match between The Young Bucks and the duo of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay was also confirmed for the pay-per-view.