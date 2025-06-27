AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/25/25

Coming off the heels of a very successful Grand Slam Mexico show, "AEW Dynamite" returned to the United States on June 25 with another show designed to get fans even more excited for the upcoming All In Texas pay-per-view on July 12. Mark Briscoe and Kris Statlander booked their spots in the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches, Kota Ibushi made his in-ring return against Trent Beretta, and The Young Bucks got revenge on Hangman Page following Page's Buckshot Lariat on Matt Jackson one week earlier, with a little help from the Death Riders.

Sadly for AEW, a number of fans who tuned in to TBS for Grand Slam Mexico didn't stick around for the June 25 episode, which according to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics averaged a total of 613,000 viewers. This is a 17% drop from the previous week's 736,000 viewers, and 7% lower than the trailing four week average of 656,000 viewers.

While all of the facts and figures don't include those who streamed the show live on MAX, the 18-49 demographic number took an even bigger hit on TBS as "Dynamite" posted a 0.15 number, marking a 29% drop from Grand Slam Mexico's 0.21, and 17% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.18. Despite the low number, 0.15 was still enough to place fifth for the night across all prime time cable telecasts, and tenth for the night when including network telecasts. On the cable charts, only the ESPN coverage of the NBA Draft (which ranked first on both cable and overall telecasts), and the three hour block of FOX News coverage beat AEW on cable.

"Dynamite" will be looking to bounce back next week as the show reaches its 300th episode, with Mercedes Mone defending the AEW TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa, Kota Ibushi going one-on-one with Kazuchika Okada, and the number two entrant in the men's Casino Gauntlet match will be decided.