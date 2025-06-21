AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/18/2025

All Elite Wrestling took their flagship show south of the border on June 18 as the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" took place in the legendary Arena Mexico in front of a capacity crowd. It was a show that saw Mercedes Mone become the new CMLL World Women's Champion, Hangman Page cut an entire promo in Spanish, and Mistico make an entrance that legitimately moved people in the live crowd to tears.

With it being AEW's first standalone event in CMLL's home venue, there was a lot of speculation as to what the show would look like and how it would be received, and judging by the TV ratings, it was very well received. According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, the June 18 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 736,000 viewers, a 23% increase on the first two hours of the Summer Blockbuster TV special, and a 20% rise over the trailing four week average of 616,000. This is the highest average viewership "Dynamite" has earned in 2025 by some distance, and the highest average the show has gotten at all since the Blood and Guts episode that aired on July 24, 2024.

In the 18-49 demographic there was even more good news for AEW as the show posted a 0.21, a 24% increase on the previous week's 0.17 number, a 31% rise over the trailing four week number of 0.16, and is the highest number AEW has posted in the demographic since the November 13, 2024 episode. With that said, AEW would end up ranking sixth amongst the prime time cable originals for the night, placing behind College World Series and "SportsCenter" on ESPN in first and fourth, and the three hours of FOX News coverage in second, third, and fifth respectively.

However, AEW did break into the top ten for the night in the demographic when including network telecasts, placing ninth, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, had the show ran for two hours rather than two-and-a-half hours, "Dynamite" would have ranked even higher.