AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/13/2024

Ever since its fifth anniversary show at the beginning of October, "AEW Dynamite" has failed to eclipse over 650,000 viewers, with viewership consistently dropping without a specialty theme attached to it, such as Grand Slam or Blood & Guts. Last week, "Dynamite" posted one of its worst ratings of the year, pulling in only 523,000 viewers when it went head-to-head with "WWE NXT." However, this past Wednesday, "Dynamite" bounced back with Full Gear on the horizon.

According to Programming Insider, "Dynamite" averaged 666,000 viewers and a 0.22 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by a whopping 27% while also seeing a massive bump in the 18-49 demo, increasing by 38%. Crucially, this was the highest demo that AEW's flagship show had drawn since the September 25 edition. "Dynamite" also ranked #5 on cable in primetime in 18-49, while also going up against the New Orleans Pelicans versus Oklahoma City Thunder game on ESPN, which finished #1 on the night.

Despite the significant boost in viewers this week, "Dynamite's" viewership compared to this time last year has decreased by a staggering 29%, with the 18-49 demo being down by 32%. Back then, AEW was averaging over 800,000 viewers a week, a number "Dynamite" has been unable to reach since this past April. The highest quarter-hour for last night's show was during the 8:00-8:15 pm time slot, which averaged 775,000 viewers and featured the opening tag team contest pitting Jay White and Juice Robinson against Christian Cage and "Hangman" Adam Page. Despite "Dynamite's" viewership dropping under 650,000 throughout the first hour, they were able to regain their audience at 9:00pm, with the promo between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy drawing 719,000 viewers.

