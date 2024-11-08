WWE NXT Vs. AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/6/2024

For the second time in a month, "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" went head-to-head Wednesday night, with "NXT" pre-empted by new network home The CW's coverage of the 2024 United States general election. Last month, it was "Dynamite" switching nights, presenting their third consecutive "Title Tuesday" as a result of regular pre-emption by the Major League Baseball playoffs. Despite the branding and a decent helping of star power on the card, the ratings results were disastrous, with "Dynamite" recording its lowest overall viewership in history, as well as its worst showing in the key 18-49 demographic. This week, however, it was "NXT" airing away from its usual night — which makes the result of the ratings battle even more surprising.

According to Programming Insider, the November 6 episode "NXT" averaged an overall viewership of 619,000, which actually represents a 5% increase from their viewership last week, when they were in their usual time slot but up against Game 4 of the World Series. The show also earned a 0.17 in the key demo, a 2% increase from last week. More interesting is the fact that in both metrics, "NXT" came in higher than "Dynamite," which averaged 523,000 total viewers and scored 0.16 in the key demo — a 17% and 16% drop, respectively, from the previous week, and "Dynamite's" lowest numbers since June. Notably, "NXT's" show took place at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, once the home of upstart hardcore promotion ECW, and paid tribute by featuring former ECW stars like Rob Van Dam, Dawn Marie, Nunzo, Rhyno, and a reunited Dudley Boyz.

