Former ECW World Champion Returns To WWE NXT During Ava Announcement At 2300 Arena

Former ECW World Champion Rhyno made his presence known in the iconic ECW arena after wannabe "WWE NXT" General Manager Robert Stone taunted the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania wrestling fans. Following actual General Manager Ava's announcement that "NXT's" Deadline premium live event would be taking place on December 7, Stone told the crowd that Philadelphia fans had nothing on New York or Boston fans, something the proud ECW fans didn't take too kindly to.

Advertisement

"In the good days, of ECW, I get it," Stone said, as the crowd booed. "You people were the talk of the town. But just like Phillies and just like the Eagles, your time has passed."

The lights then went out in the 2300 Arena, and Rhyno appeared in the corner behind Stone. When Stone turned around, Rhyno delivered his signature Gore to the executive, leaving him laying while Ava and Stevie Turner looked on. Rhyno wasn't the only ECW original to appear on the show, with Bully Ray Dudley teaming with NXT Champion Trick Williams to take on Ridge Holland and Ethan Page, and former Cruiserweight Champion Nunzio taking on North American Champion Tony D'Angelo.