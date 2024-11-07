Tony D'Angelo Gets Rub From Nunzio After Successful Men's NA Title Defense On WWE NXT

Former WWE and ECW star Nunzio fell short in his challenge for Tony D'Angelo's North American Championship during "WWE NXT" at the 2300 Arena. Appearing alongside his Full Blooded Italian tag team partner, Tony Mamaluke, the former ECW Tag Team Champion appeared in a backstage segment to set up the title match, though he would prove ultimately unsuccessful in a later game of shenanigans rather than wrestling.

After giving the champion the runaround on the outside, Nunzio took advantage of being thrust into the ring to land offense and attempt a pinfall. The Family's Luca Crusifino distracted the referee, allowing for Channing "Stacks Lorenzo" to hand D'Angelo a crowbar, which he then threw towards Nunzio. The referee then snatched the weapon away from Nunzio, under the belief he had introduced it, which then saw D'Angelo hoist him in the air for a delayed chokeslam, with Nunzio comedically praying before he was dropped. With the pinfall victory and title retention, D'Angelo then embraced Nunzio while The Family and Mamaluke also showed respect for another.