Former Cruiserweight Champion Appears On NXT, Will Wrestle First WWE Match In 16 Years

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Nunzio will make his return to a WWE ring on "WWE NXT" Tuesday night when the developmental brand broadcasts from the former home of ECW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last week, the leader of the "Full Blooded Italians" left a voice message on NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo's phone, which apparently went unanswered, if Tuesday's segment on "NXT" was to be believed.

Nunzio was seen in a backstage segment, alongside Tony Mamaluke, with the D'Angelo family, and chastised D'Angelo for not calling him back. Mamaluke also told Adriana Rizzo that she would be in a match against Nikkita Lyons, with whom she had been feuding since Lyons took out the D'Angelo Family member ahead of Oba Femi's rematch with "The Don of 'NXT"" at Halloween Havoc. Nunzio himself challenged D'Angelo for the North American Championship in a match that will take place later Tuesday night from the 2300 Arena.