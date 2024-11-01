AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/30/24

It proved to be another eventful Wednesday in the wild world of AEW, as the latest "AEW Dynamite" was broadcast live from Cleveland, Ohio. While classic sitcom "The Drew Carey Show" may have frequently stressed that "Cleveland Rocks!," that certainly wasn't the case for former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his manager Prince Nana, as they instead got rocked by the surprise arrival of former WWE main-eventer Bobby Lashley to Tony Khan's promotion. The Hurt Syndicate of Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin is back in business, but how many fans tuned in to see it all go down?

According to data shared by WrestleNomics and Programming Insider, the answer is a mixed bag. This week's "Dynamite" drew in 628,000 total viewers, and earned a 0.19 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 viewer demographic. That's a 1% drop from last week's 637,000 viewers, while the demo number exactly ties that earned by last week's episode. While a ratings drop is obviously never the preferable outcome for AEW, it's worth noting that the drop being so minuscule with "Dynamite" directly opposite the fifth and deciding game in what became quite a dramatic MLB World Series between The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees is actually a bit better than many expected.

By comparison, this week's "WWE NXT" saw a much larger 16% drop in viewers and 12% in the demos while up against Game 4 of the Dodgers/Yankees series. Although to be fair, "NXT" started from a higher position last week than did "Dynamite," giving it further to fall when placed up against such stiff sports competition. "NXT" and "Dynamite" will once again go head-to-head next Wednesday, with "NXT" emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the old stomping grounds of ECW, due to coverage of the U.S. Presidential Election airing in "NXT"s normal Tuesday night slot.

