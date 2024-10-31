WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/29/2024

"WWE NXT" featured the fallout from Halloween Havoc and the last action before the show hits the road to broadcast a special Wednesday episode from the ECW Arena. The WWE Universe seemed to take a break from the program ahead of the Philadelphia show. According to Wrestlenomics, the show was down 16% overall from last week, and down 12% in the 18-49 demographic. The 588,000 total viewers were the lowest overall audience since July 2 of this year, while the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic was the lowest score since the July 4 holiday show in 2023. The show went up against Game 4 of the World Series, which saw the New York Yankees fight off the 3-0 LA Dodgers to stay alive and force a game 5 in The Bronx. The game dominated the night's ratings, with the Dallas Maverick's 120-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, which won the 18-49 demographic for the night.

"NXT" is down 24% over the last four weeks overall, while the 18-49 demographic is down 33% in that same time. "NXT" has struggled with momentum since moving to The CW at the beginning of the month.

Due to The CW's coverage of Tuesday's upcoming presidential election, the Philly-based "NXT" will air on Wednesday, November 6, going against "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since "Dynamite"'s recent Title Tuesday edition, which saw AEW score historic lows for the program due to the competition and the scheduling change. 'ECW stars like Rob Van Dam, Dawn Marie, and Bubba Ray Dudley are set to be involved.