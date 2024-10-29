WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/29 - Heritage Cup On The Line, Nathan Frazer And Axiom Defend The NXT Tag Team Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 29, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Charlie Dempsey of No Quarter Catch Crew will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Je'Von Evans on the September 10 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Lexis King. Although King was himself unable to find himself someone to be in his corner for tonight's match, his search came to an end at "NXT" Halloween Havoc when William Regal approached him and offered to be at ringside with him.

As tensions between them continue to be on the rise, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will have to find a way to work together as a cohesive unit as they defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against the aforementioned Evans and Cedric Alexander. Frazer and Axiom's last defense came on the October 8 edition of "NXT" when they retained against A-Town Down Under while Evans and Alexander have become well acquainted with one another over the course of the past few weeks.

Zaria will be competing in her first ever match in a WWE ring tonight against an opponent who has yet to be announced. Zaria made two separate appearances at Sunday's Premium Live Event, with one being to stare down Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade following their tag team match and the other being to blindside Fatal Influence with an attack after Fallon Henley dethroned Kelani Jordan as Women's North American Champion in a Gauntlet Match.

