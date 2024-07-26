AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/24/2024

AEW returned to Nashville, Tennessee for one of the biggest episodes of "AEW Dynamite" all year, Blood and Guts, but the special episode didn't quite boost ratings and viewership.

According to "Wrestlenomics," the July 24 episode of the show averaged a total of 786,000 viewers, down slightly from the July 17 episode that averaged 795,000 viewers thanks to the audience retention throughout the MJF versus Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. The number in the key 18-49 demographic also decreased by a small margin, with the 0.26 number for July 24 down from the 0.27 number earned the previous week.

What separates the Blood and Guts episode from previous weeks is the ratings for the pattern of the quarter hours, with usual episodes of "Dynamite" peaking in the Q1 due to the strong lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory," before trailing off as the two hours pass by. However, while the peak for the July 24 episode was Q1 at 864,000 viewers, the show gained almost all of the viewers lost over the first hour.

At the beginning of the second hour, 732,000 viewers were watching, but by the end of the show in the six-minute overrun, a total of 853,000 viewers got to see the conclusion of the Blood and Guts match, an even more impressive feat considering that the Presidential announcement by Joe Biden drew almost 29 million viewers.

On the Blood and Guts show, Team AEW went to war with The Elite in the two-ringed structure that saw Jack Perry almost get lit on fire (again), Anthony Bowens fall from the side of the cage through four tables, and Darby Allin negotiating his way into a TNT Championship match at All In on August 25.