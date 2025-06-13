AEW Dynamite & Collision Summer Blockbuster TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/11/2025

AEW continued on their road to All In Texas on July 12 with another huge week of action in the form of their Summer Blockbuster TV special on June 11. Much like Fyter Fest seven days earlier, the show was once again split into two parts, with the first two hours being "AEW Dynamite," while the second two hours were "AEW Collision," but across the whole show fans saw a whole host of major events. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland wrestled to a time limit draw, Kazuchika Okada made Kenny Omega cough up blood, and "Timeless" Toni Storm picked up another big win over Julia Hart.

For the "Dynamite" portion of the night, Wrestlenomics has been able to confirm that the show averaged a total of 597,000 viewers, a 9% drop from the previous week's 655,000 viewers, and 6% below the trailing four week average of 637,000 viewers. The show kicked off with 672,000 viewers, a figure that remained consistent throughout Ospreay and Strickland's 30-minute match, dropping 618,000 in Q2 but bouncing back to 662,000 viewers by the end of Q3. Following that, it was a steady decline as the show went on, with the "Dynamite" closing angle between Okada and Omega having 517,000 live viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, the first two hours posted a 0.17 number, down 6% from the previous week's 0.18, but up 6% on the trailing four week average of 0.16. This was enough to put the "Dynamite" portion of the show approximately third in the prime time cable rankings, sitting only behind FOX News, with two of their three prime time hours taking the top two spots, marking a second consecutive week where AEW has ranked in the top three in the prime time cable rankings, a feat that hadn't been achieved for a number of months.