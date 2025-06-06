AEW Dynamite & Collision Fyter Fest TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/4/2025
AEW's road to All In Texas on July 12 made its biggest stop to date with the 2025 edition of Fyter Fest. Both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" aired back-to-back on TBS in a four-block of programming that saw the return of Tay Melo, the in-ring debut of Thekla, and Kenny Omega not only retain his AEW International Championship in a four way match, but also have his long-awaited "Winner Takes All" match against Kazuchika Okada be made official for All In Texas.
Starting with the "Dynamite" portion of the show, The Programming Insider has confirmed that the first two hours of Fyter Fest averaged a total of 655,000 viewers, marking a 3% increase on the previous week's episode, and a 4% rise on the trailing four week average of 630,000 viewers. The show kicked off with 803,000 viewers for Will Ospreay's in-ring promo, but dropped to 604,000 by the end of the third quarter. That total rose back up to 726,000 viewers in Q4, and after bouncing up and down throughout the first two hours of the show, the "Dynamite" portion of the show ended with 623,000 by the time 10PM ET rolled around.
However, the biggest victory for AEW on June 4 was in the 18-49 demographic as the "Dynamite" part of Fyter Fest posted a 0.18 number, a 12% increase on both the previous week and the trailing four week average that currently sits at 0.16. The reason why its so significant is because "Dynamite" ended up placing third for the night in the prime time cable telecast rankings, sitting behind game one of the Stanley Cup Finals on TNT and the College Softball World Series on ESPN, and eighth place overall when including network telecasts, one of the few times AEW has managed to crack the top ten in that field.
Viewers Quickly Tuned Out When AEW Collision Started
With the show being four hours long, even the most die-hard AEW fans didn't end up sticking around for the "Collision" portion of the show.
Wrestlenomics has confirmed that the "Collision" part of Fyter Fest averaged a total of 380,000 viewers, a 25% drop from the pre-empted show that aired on May 31. However, it was a 1% increase on the trailing four week average of 376,000 viewers thanks to its rare Wednesday night timeslot. A total of 619,000 viewers were on hand to witness the start of the "Collision" portion of the show, which included the finish to the AEW International Championship match, but that number would gradually go down as the night marched on, and by the time the show ended six minutes into Thursday morning, 243,000 viewers were still watching, meaning that AEW lost almost two-thirds of their audience during "Collision" alone.
It was a similar story in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.10 number, almost half of what "Dynamite" posted. With that said, this is a steady number for "Collision" as it might have been a 44% drop from the previous episode that aired immediately after the NBA play-offs, but it is still 25% above the trailing four week average of 0.08. While data for where "Collision" placed in the rankings is not yet available at the time of writing, it has been confirmed via The Programming Insider's rankings that "Collision" would have placed approximately ninth or tenth in the prime time cable standings for the evening.
AEW will look to improve on what they produced with Fyter Fest next week as June 11th's Summer Blockbuster special will also be a four-hour block on TBS, although that has been built as one event rather than two back-to-back shows.