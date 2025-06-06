AEW Dynamite & Collision Fyter Fest TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/4/2025

With the show being four hours long, even the most die-hard AEW fans didn't end up sticking around for the "Collision" portion of the show.

Wrestlenomics has confirmed that the "Collision" part of Fyter Fest averaged a total of 380,000 viewers, a 25% drop from the pre-empted show that aired on May 31. However, it was a 1% increase on the trailing four week average of 376,000 viewers thanks to its rare Wednesday night timeslot. A total of 619,000 viewers were on hand to witness the start of the "Collision" portion of the show, which included the finish to the AEW International Championship match, but that number would gradually go down as the night marched on, and by the time the show ended six minutes into Thursday morning, 243,000 viewers were still watching, meaning that AEW lost almost two-thirds of their audience during "Collision" alone.

It was a similar story in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.10 number, almost half of what "Dynamite" posted. With that said, this is a steady number for "Collision" as it might have been a 44% drop from the previous episode that aired immediately after the NBA play-offs, but it is still 25% above the trailing four week average of 0.08. While data for where "Collision" placed in the rankings is not yet available at the time of writing, it has been confirmed via The Programming Insider's rankings that "Collision" would have placed approximately ninth or tenth in the prime time cable standings for the evening.

AEW will look to improve on what they produced with Fyter Fest next week as June 11th's Summer Blockbuster special will also be a four-hour block on TBS, although that has been built as one event rather than two back-to-back shows.