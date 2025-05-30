AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/28/25

Last week, "AEW Dynamite" recorded its third-lowest viewership of the year, but totals for this past Wednesday's show improved significantly after the high praise for AEW Double Or Nothing last weekend.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 636,000 viewers and posted a 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 11%, with the 18-49 demo also improving by 7%. Most impressively, "Dynamite" ranked #5 for the night against tough sports competition on cable, just falling behind both NBA and NHL playoff action in the key demographic. The Oklahoma City Thunder versus Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final game topped the night, while the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final game ranked third.

Although "Dynamite" bounced back after drawing under 600,000 viewers last week, the show's overall viewership compared to this time last year continues to disappoint, with the category being down by 12% since May 2024. Possibly more concerning is "Dynamite's" decline in the 18-49 demographic, with the show dropping by 33% since last spring. That said, with AEW's top program now streaming on HBO Max, younger viewers have possibly shifted away from watching the show on cable.

When it comes to social views, both segments involving the winners of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament performed well. The promo between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm as well as the three-way segment between Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page managed to reach over 200,000 views each on the platform. Hopefully with AEW All In Texas on the horizon, "Dynamite" will continue to grow its audience heading into the summer and consistently stay above the 600,000 viewer threshold moving forward.