AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/21/2025

The "AEW Dynamite" go-home show for this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw a decrease in average overall viewership and key demographic ratings from the previous week.

This past week's "Dynamite" averaged 575,000 viewers as per "Programming Insider," which is a 16 percent decline from last week's 682,000 viewers. The number is 7 percent less than the trailing four-week average, which stands at 615,000 viewers presently. The May 21, 2025 "Dynamite" was the seventh time that the Wednesday night show dipped below the 600,000 mark in 2025. The NBA Playoffs game between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks topped the charts on Wednesday night with a whopping 5.7 million viewers, while the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars was second with 1.4 million viewers.

"Dynamite's" key demographic ratings also dropped this week as the show drew a rating of 0.15 — 12 percent less than the 0.17 it drew last week. The 18-49 rating was also less than the trailing four-week average, currently at 0.16. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL games drew 1.89 and 0.45 in the key demographic ratings, respectively.

AEW's flagship show put the final touches to various storylines heading into one of the promotion's most important pay-per-views, Double or Nothing, which included a number of segments and a few matches. The finale of the show was chaotic, as the Death Riders and The Young Bucks sized up and attacked their opponents for the weekend, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and Swerve Strickland of The Opps, ahead of their Anarchy in the Arena match.