AEW Dynamite Results 5/21 - All Star Trios Match, Mina Shirakawa Squares Off With Julia Hart & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 21, 2025, coming to you live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

Days before they all participate in an Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing this coming Sunday, Swerve Strickland will be joining forces with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps to take on reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson. The six men, along with Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Gabe Kidd, Kazuchika Okada, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Moxley's Death Riders stablemates Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta all encountered one another last week during and after the AEW World Championship Steel Cage match between Moxley and Joe in a series of physical altercations.

Hounds of Hell's Julia Hart will be competing in her first match since she and Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone at the "AEW Collision" Spring BreakThru special on April 17 as she goes head-to-head with Mina Shirakawa as AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm watches from the announce desk. Shirakawa emerged victorious over Storm herself, Skye Blue, and AZM in a Four-Way Eliminator Match during last week's edition of "Dynamite" to earn the right to challenge Storm for her title.

Speaking of Mone, she will be facing Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Double or Nothing. Before they meet in the ring, however, they will be meeting with each other one last time after Mone looked to blindside AZM in the moments that followed the Four-Way Eliminator Match from last week until Hayter attacked Mone from behind. Meanwhile, "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay will be colliding in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Tournament. They will be meeting with each other one last time tonight following their tag team win against The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita.

Additionally, MJF will be putting pen-to-paper to become an official member of The Hurt Syndicate after receiving the third thumbs up he needed to join the group from Bobby Lashley last week.