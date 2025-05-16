AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/14/2025

Wednesday's special Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" brought in the show's highest viewership since last September. Based on a report from Wrestlenomics, the latest "Dynamite" had an average of 682,000 viewers, with a P18-49 rating of 0.17. That would put it as the third highest-viewed show of the night, trailing behind NBA and NHL playoff games.

Breaking things down into quarter-hour ratings, the show started off with its strongest segment. The first 15 minutes, featuring a tag match pitting Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page against The Don Callis Family, drew 732,000 viewers and a key demo rating of 0.18.

Things dropped after that, but not drastically. The show's low point took place during the main event steel cage match, falling to an audience of 651,000 before rising again during the 13-minute overrun. Additionally, the 18-49 demographic stayed fairly consistent through the entire episode, only fluctuating between 216,000 and 243,000.

Highlights from the Jon Moxley-Samoa Joe cage match performed the best on YouTube, followed by MJF finally being accepted by all three members of The Hurt Syndicate. The report also keeps track of Cagematch ratings, where fans are able to rate the quality of matches on a show, and the site had this week's matches rated 5% lower than those on last week's episode.

"Dynamite" has seen a slow but steady rise in its cable audience over the last month, and Wednesday's episode saw an increase of 8% in total viewership compared to the May 7 "Dynamite." The picture becomes less positive when you compare the current ratings for "Dynamite" to how things looked in previous years, but a lot has changed since then. Namely, the show is now simulcast on HBO Max.