AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/7/2025

This week's "AEW Dynamite" held steady in both average overall viewership and key demographic ratings, matching the same metrics as last week.

As per "Wrestlenomics" and "Programming Insider," the May 7, 2025, edition of "Dynamite" drew an average overall viewership of 629,000, the same as last week's show. This number is 3 percent more than the trailing four-week average, which is currently at 608,000 viewers. The 18–49 key demographic rating was also identical to last week's at 0.16, which matches the trailing four-week average as well.

"Wrestlenomics" has reported that "Dynamite" was seventh on cable in the key demographic ratings, with the NBA Playoff game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics topping the table with a rating of 1.27, while the NHL Stanley Cup between Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs was second, with a rating of 0.31.

"Dynamite" saw a Women's World Championship eliminator four-way match, where champion Toni Storm faced and defeated the trio of Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa, while Nick Wayne defended his ROH World Television Championship against former TNA and WWE star Rhino, emerging victorious against the veteran star. The show also saw an unlikely tag team as Will Ospreay and Adam Page were confronted by The Don Callis Family, and the duo will team together and face Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita on next week's show. MJF continued his attempt to join The Hurt Business, which he will learn next week, while the Death Riders and Opps continued their rivalry, with Samoa Joe getting the better of Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of the show.