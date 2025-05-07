AEW Dynamite Results 5/7 - Samoa Joe Collides With Claudio Castagnoli, Trios Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan!

One week before he challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special, Samoa Joe will be going head-to-head with Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli. After Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK defeated Nick Comoroto, Myles Hawkins, and Rhett Titus during last week's edition of "Dynamite" in quick fashion, Joe had gotten the better of Moxley when he locked in a Sleeper on him until Castagnoli was able to distract Joe by going after Shibata.

Swerve Strickland will be joining forces with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe to square off with Ricochet and The Young Bucks in trios action. The six men encountered one another last week in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match when Ricochet, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Bailey, Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega.

Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, and Penelope Ford look to each secure a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship when they collide with one another and titleholder Toni Storm in a Four-Way Eliminator Match. Storm has previously emerged victorious over Miyu Yamashita, Queen Aminata, and Lady Frost in Eliminator Matches on last week's edition of "Dynamite" and the April 26 and May 3 editions of "AEW Collision" respectively.

Additionally, Jamie Hayter will be sitting down with Renee Paquette as she prepares to take on Mercedes Mone in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Double or Nothing.