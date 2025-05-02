AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/30/2025

Last week, "AEW Dynamite" averaged its second lowest overall rating in its regular timeslot, pulling in 521,000 viewers and posting their worst audience of the year. However, despite being up against strong sports competition, "Dynamite" significantly bounced back this past Wednesday, drawing over 100,000 more viewers than the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 629,000 viewers and posted a 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership was up by 21%, with the 18-49 demo also increasing by 14%. In addition, Wednesday's show ranked #5 for the night on cable in the 18-49, falling behind NBA and NHL playoff action as well as "Jesse Watters Primetime" on FOX News. Despite the massive comeback week for "Dynamite," its numbers compared to this time last year continue to disappoint, as total viewership has declined by 20% since April 2024. More worryingly, the 18-49 demo has decreased by a whopping 38%, after averaging nearly 0.30 in the category last Spring.

Viewership was strong to begin this past Wednesday's show, with the opening eight-man tag team match holding 727,000 viewers from 8:00 p.m to 8:15 p.m. Throughout the next two quarter hours, "Dynamite" hovered around the 630,000 mark, but that number dramatically declined at 9:30 p.m, only drawing 565,000 viewers for the last 15 minutes of "Hangman" Adam Page versus Kyle Fletcher in the main event. Over the month of May, "Dynamite" will continue to face NBA and NHL playoff competition, but hopefully they manage to avoid falling below the 600,000 viewer mark again.