AEW Dynamite Results 4/30 - All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match, AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 30, 2025, coming to you live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will be joining forces with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe to take on Ricochet and The Elite's Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match. The eight men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Briscoe emerging victorious over Ricochet in singles action, and The Young Bucks scoring a win over Bailey and Knight in tag team competition during last week's edition of "Dynamite".

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be returning to action as she collides with Miyu Yamashita in an Eliminator Match. Not only will this be Yamashita's first time competing in an AEW ring since unsuccessfully challenging then-titleholder Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship on July 27, 2022 at the "Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen special, but should she emerge victorious in tonight's match, she will receive another shot at the title that Storm now holds.

Will Ospreay will find out who will be facing him in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 as "Hangman" Adam Page squares off with Kyle Fletcher in a semifinals match. Fletcher defeated the aforementioned Briscoe in a quarterfinals match to secure his spot in tonight's bout, while Page had defeated wild card entrant and Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemate Josh Alexander.

Additionally, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate are set to make appearances on tonight's show after MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin once again declined to accept MJF's proposal to join their stable last week. MJF then gave the keys of his car to Lashley and Benjamin as one last plea, but the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions subsequently left him behind as they drove off in it.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Mark Briscoe, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight make their way out to the ring. The Elite and Ricochet follow.