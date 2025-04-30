AEW Dynamite Results 4/30 - All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match, AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 30, 2025, coming to you live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will be joining forces with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe to take on Ricochet and The Elite's Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match. The eight men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Briscoe emerging victorious over Ricochet in singles action, and The Young Bucks scoring a win over Bailey and Knight in tag team competition during last week's edition of "Dynamite".
AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be returning to action as she collides with Miyu Yamashita in an Eliminator Match. Not only will this be Yamashita's first time competing in an AEW ring since unsuccessfully challenging then-titleholder Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship on July 27, 2022 at the "Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen special, but should she emerge victorious in tonight's match, she will receive another shot at the title that Storm now holds.
Will Ospreay will find out who will be facing him in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 as "Hangman" Adam Page squares off with Kyle Fletcher in a semifinals match. Fletcher defeated the aforementioned Briscoe in a quarterfinals match to secure his spot in tonight's bout, while Page had defeated wild card entrant and Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemate Josh Alexander.
Additionally, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate are set to make appearances on tonight's show after MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin once again declined to accept MJF's proposal to join their stable last week. MJF then gave the keys of his car to Lashley and Benjamin as one last plea, but the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions subsequently left him behind as they drove off in it.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Mark Briscoe, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight make their way out to the ring. The Elite and Ricochet follow.
Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe vs. The Elite and Ricochet in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match
Kazuchika Okada and Omega get in each other's faces before the bell sounds and they continue staring one another down. Okada tags in Nicholas Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Okada and Ricochet clock Omega, Bailey, Knight, and Briscoe. Nicholas connects with a chop on Omega, then follows it up with an arm drag. Okada tags back in and continues wearing down Omega's arm with some assistance from Matthew, then tags in Ricochet.
Matthew accidentally wears down Ricochet's arm, thinking it's Omega's instead. He smacks Ricochet on the head, and Omega follows suit. Speedball tags in and double teams on Ricochet with Knight, but Knight tags in and the pair double teaming on Ricochet with a double bodyslam and a double dropkick.
Briscoe and Nicholas tag in, and Nicholas whips Briscoe into the corner. Matthew connects with a kick on his spine, but Briscoe responds with a bodyslam to Ricochet. All eight men then begin brawling with one another.
Back from the break, Ricochet clocks Omega, Knight, and Briscoe on the apron. Matthew and Ricochet deliver a pair of suplexes to Bailey and Mike, then tags in Nicholas. Nicholas continues wearing down speedball, then tags in Ricochet. Ricochet sends Speedball crashing into the mat, then tags in Okada. Okada sets up for a Brainbuster on Speedball, but Knight and Briscoe come to his aid. The Elite and Ricochet then land simultaneous Brainbusters on Omega, Speedball, Knight, and Briscoe, but Omega, Speedball, Knight, and Briscoe fly to level The Elite and Ricochet on the outside.
Nicholas and Knight tag in, and Knight runs over Nicholas with a pair of clotheslines. Knight flies off the middle rope to take down Nicholas, then looks to hit a standing splash. Nicholas gets his knees up, but Omega and Matthew tag in. The Elite and Ricochet then team up to take down Omega and Speedball.
