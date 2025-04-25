AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report 4/23/25

All Elite Wrestling returned to "The Big Easy" on April 23 as the fans in the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana got to witness the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite." Hip-Hop icon and New Orleans native Master P helped Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps fight off the Death Riders, Stokely Hathaway made his first appearance in six months aligning himself with FTR as their new agent, and Jamie Hayter advanced to the final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, beating Kris Statlander in the semi-finals.

"Dynamite" has seen a steady rise in recent weeks when it comes to their TV ratings, but that wasn't the case this week as Wrestlenomics have confirmed that the show only averaged 521,000 viewers. This is a 17% drop from the previous week's 624,000 viewers, and 18% below the trailing four week average of 635,000 viewers, and the second lowest viewership "Dynamite" has ever earned in its regular timeslot.

It was a similar story in the 18-49 demographic, with the show posting a 0.14 number, an 18% drop from the 0.17 number posted seven days earlier, and the trailing four week average which is also 0.17. This led "Dynamite" to rank approximately eighth for the evening amongst all prime time cable telecasts, one of its lowest rankings in recent memory, but that can be put down to the show airing live on the west coast, the three NBA play-off games it went up against, and the two NHL play-offs that aired at the exact same time. However, "Dynamite" was also beaten by FOX News coverage, and an episode of "Summer House" on Bravo, meaning that "Dynamite" could rank as low as tenth for the evening if all three hours of FOX News topped the 18-49 number that Dynamite posted.