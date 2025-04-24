FTR Under New Management In AEW

FTR returned to All Elite Wrestling on the April 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite" following their one week suspension that came as a result of attempting to attack Tony Schiavone, and beating down Daddy Magic, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia. However, they didn't come alone.

As Schiavone was going to introduce Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, Stokely Hathaway made his return to the company after a lengthy absence, and came to the ring with FTR. Hathaway explained that FTR have been treated unfairly as their actions have been nothing compared to what the likes of Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, and Ricochet have done in recent months. With that in mind, Hathaway confirmed that he was going to get FTR's suspensions stricken from their permanent records, and if anyone wanted to talk to the two men, they would have to go through Hathaway, their brand new agent.

Wheeler then took to the microphone where he explained that 2.0 and Daniel Garcia got in their way, not the other way around, and that putting the likes of Cope, Garcia, and AEW as a company first has gotten them nowhere. Harwood then had something to say, but after being booed heavily by the audience, he invited the special guests, The Rock N' Roll Express, in to the ring. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson reluctantly got in the ring, and even with a warm welcome from FTR, Harwood didn't give Morton a chance to speak as he kept taking the microphone from him.

When Morton had enough, Hathaway revealed that FTR had a new t-shirt and threw it at Morton, leading to FTR attacking the two legends, with Morton getting a Spike Piledriver for his troubles. Before anymore damage could be done, The Paragon rushed to the ring to save Morton and Gibson, while FTR and Hathaway escaped through the crowd.