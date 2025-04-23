AEW Dynamite Results 4/23 - The Young Bucks Vs. Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey, Women's Owen Hart Cup Semifinals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 23, 2025, coming to you live from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks will be competing in their first match on "Dynamite" since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to then-titleholders Private Part on October 30, 2024 as they square off with two of the newest members of the AEW roster, Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Knight and Speedball previously joined forces on the April 9 episode of "Dynamite" along with Will Ospreay and Mark Briscoe to beat Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, and CRU in a $400,000 Explosive Eight Man Tag Team Match.

Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will find out who her opponent in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament is, as Kris Statlander collides with Jamie Hayter in a semifinals match. Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa in a quarterfinals match on April 9 to secure her spot in tonight's match, while Hayter emerged victorious over Billie Starkz in another quarterfinals match on the April 12 edition of Collision.