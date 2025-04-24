AEW Women's Owen Hart Cup Finals Set

The 2025 women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has its final following the events of the April 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter met each other in the semi-finals to see who would move on to face Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing on May 25, and after a back-and-forth clash, it will be Jamie Hayter facing "The CEO" in Phoenix, Arizona.

The match started out with the classic test of strength between the two ladies, with Hayter eventually getting the early control with a German suplex and a dropkick. Statlander gained her composure shortly after and took the action to the apron where she took Hayter down with a leg sweep, but she would miss the follow up as Hayter moved out of the way of Statlander's standing moonsault to the floor.

During the commercial break, Hayter took full control of the match after hitting a snap suplex once Statlander got herself back in the ring. She did try and land a few strikes, but Hayter hit an elbow in the corner to halt that momentum. Statlander would get a glimmer of hope, gaining a near fall off a suplex of her own, but Hayter quickly hit back with another snap suplex, before locking in a sleeper hold. Hayter took the time to sing "Happy Birthday" to herself as the show was taking place on her actual birthday, but too much showboating from the Brit led to Statlander getting out and hitting a back elbow off the second rope for a double down.

Coming out of the commercial break, Statlander started to rally a comeback with strikes, before hitting a stalling German suplex for a two count. She kept control with a Dragon Sleeper, but Hayter rolled out and locked her in a hold of her own. However, Statlander used her strength to get to her feet, all while Hayter was on her shoulders, and hit a Facebreaker, and a pair of knees to the back for yet another near fall. Both women looked to roll the other up, before landing big moves on each other, with Statlander hitting a Powerbomb and Hayter a Hatebreaker. Jamie went for the Hayterade, but missed as Statlander slammed her down and proceeded to hit a big 450 Splash from the top for a two count.

The end of the match came when Statlander went to the well one time too often as Hayter got back to her feet before her opponent could hit a second 450 Splash, hitting a Hayterade from the second rope immediately after. With Statlander out on her feet, Hayter hit another Hayterade for the victory, meaning that she advances to the finals at Double or Nothing. After the match, Mercedes Mone came out to congratulate Hayter on her victory, and the two had a stare down as the show went off the air.