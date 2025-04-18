AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/16/2025

"AEW Dynamite" celebrated a new milestone this past Wednesday, as the show set the record for most prime time telecasts of any professional wrestling program on Turner Sports with their 289th episode, officially surpassing "WCW Nitro." In addition, the promotion returned to Boston, Massachusetts to present "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru" and featured marquee matchups such as Mercedes Mone versus Athena and Will Ospreay versus Konosuke Takeshita in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. That said, despite the record-breaking night and strong card advertised ahead of time, "Dynamite" saw a decline in viewers for its monumental episode.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 624,000 viewers and posted a 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic this past Wednesday. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 5%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.17. At the beginning of the broadcast, 650,000 viewers tuned-in to "Dynamite," which nearly dropped to 550,000 viewers during Josh Alexander's match with "Hangman" Adam Page thirty minutes into the show. However, after 9:00 p.m E.S.T, "Dynamite" bounced back and grew their audience close to 700,000 viewers in the second hour, with numbers peaking during MJF's segment with the Hurt Syndicate. Unfortunately, viewership dipped slightly below 600,000 again during the final quarter-hour of the program.

Despite posting a lower number in total viewership this week, "Dynamite" managed to rank #5 on the night on cable in the 18-49 demo, with the NBA Playoffs play-in game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls topping the chart on ESPN. "Dynamite" has remained consistent with its ratings throughout 2025, but when compared to April last year, total viewership has declined by 17%, with the 18-49 demo being down by a whopping 35%. Hopefully with AEW Double Or Nothing on the horizon, "Dynamite" will be able to inch closer to the 700,000 viewer mark coming into May.