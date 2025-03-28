Details On AEW's Plans To Celebrate Passing Notable Milestone

Throughout the past year, AEW has celebrated milestones such as the 5th anniversary of "AEW Dynamite" as well as hosting their first live event from Australia, and next month they will break a record that many assumed was beyond the company's reach.

According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," on April 16 "AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru" will be the 289th episode of the show and will set the record most prime time episodes of any professional wrestling program on Turner Sports. 288 episodes of "WCW Nitro" aired from 1995 until the promotion ended in 2001, meaning "Dynamite" will officially surpass the former Monday night juggernaut in total prime time episodes. "Spring BreakThru" will take place from MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, with shows scheduled for two straight nights at the venue with "AEW Collision" taping the day after "Dynamite."

Meltzer also noted that it would be in AEW President Tony Khan's best interest to book a stacked card for "Dynamite" on April 16, suggesting they create a nostalgic theme surrounding the show and schedule special appearances from legends like six-time WCW World Champion Sting. It's no secret that former WCW President Eric Bischoff has continued to criticize Khan for his booking over the years, and Meltzer explained that AEW surpassing "Nitro" next month will be a big deal because of Bischoff's negative comments.

Despite not thinking much of the milestone himself, Meltzer believes that AEW signing their media rights deal as quickly as they did with Warner Brothers Discovery last October is the real accomplishment. Just over two weeks away from the show, AEW has yet to announce any matches for "Spring BreakThru" and has not indicated if any special guests or wrestling legends will be appearing at the event.