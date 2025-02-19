Eric Bischoff Paints Dire Picture Of AEW Creative

Over the past year, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff hasn't held back from sharing his opinion on AEW's creative process. Between criticizing the wrestlers who work for the company and calling "AEW Dynamite" one of the worst shows he's ever watched, Bischoff hasn't shied away from airing his frustrations towards the company. That said, he recently expressed interest towards understanding the workflow and creative mindset of AEW President Tony Khan.

In an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Bischoff was asked if he'd rather have a dinner with Khan or Dave Meltzer, leading the WWE Hall Of Famer to choose the former in hopes of enhancing his product.

"I hold out hope that somebody's going to be able to get to Tony and correct the consciousness code and help him see what he needs to do to fix his product, or to take a different approach to it. So I would take that dinner as an opportunity to better understand how Tony's mind works and perhaps take an opportunity to help him crack the code for himself."

Despite willing to be helpful, Bischoff could not resist from firing off his usual criticisms of AEW, claiming that the company has continued to lack direction and has become a dead-end for many careers.

"That promotion is certainly the toilet bowl and it's because of the creative, it's because of the lack of leadership, it's because of the lack of structure, creative structure and the lack of vision. There's not a chance any one of those talents are going to be any more valuable as an asset 12 months from now than they are today ... it's a place where your career goes to die."

