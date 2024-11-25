Eric Bischoff Says These AEW Stars Don't Look Like Pro Wrestlers

Frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff is among the crop of old-schoolers who think wrestlers should "look the part." The former WCW executive was back taking shots at the appearance of certain stars, this time insulting Kyle O'Reilly during his appearance on November 20's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Bischoff seems to take great amusement in comparing the bodies of AEW wrestlers to those in other professions.

"[O'Reilly] looks like a guy who's basically mopping the floors after hours at Taco Bell," Bischoff said. "And couldn't cut a promo to save his life. And you're giving them center stage, right in the middle of the ring...The only person in that arena who looked less like a wrestler...was Adam Cole."

Bischoff has previously taken aim at the physiques of AEW's roster, once claiming that a majority look like they're there to change your tires.

"Presentation is everything," Bischoff said. "One of the reasons I got excited about the opening match was because at least everybody came wearing wardrobe. They looked like they should be on a primetime professional wrestling show. They didn't come to the ring wearing their f***ing wifebeaters and holes in their shoes."

Though he may be the most consistent critic, Bischoff is certainly not the first to suggest AEW wrestlers spend more time in the gym. Booker T once claimed Adam Cole's history of injuries was due to a lack of size. Eddie Kingston pushed back against body shaming by saying "If you don't like it, don't watch." Even 54-year-old Chris Jericho, who has nothing left to prove, has caught flak for his aesthetics. Other AEW wrestlers, like Daniel Garcia, have openly admitted they'd like to add more mass.